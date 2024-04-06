Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $322.00 at Citigroup

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $263.00 to $322.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.85.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $270.14 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $162.00 and a 52 week high of $276.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

