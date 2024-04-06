W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $87.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

