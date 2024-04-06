Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.81.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $168.01 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $173.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.84.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

