Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up to $62.41

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.41, but opened at $65.90. Wayfair shares last traded at $64.41, with a volume of 942,941 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.21.

Wayfair Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 3.29.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $335,163.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $335,163.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $175,787.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,664 shares of company stock worth $5,107,127. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

