WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 24,126 The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 1,877,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 819,321 shares during the period. Tiff Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Oncology Institute stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,915 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $57,304.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 62,780 shares of company stock valued at $137,838 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.