WealthShield Partners LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $699,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $597,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 34.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 573,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 116,347 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 216.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 128,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 87,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

