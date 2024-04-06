Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Hanesbrands in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hanesbrands’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,903,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,511,000 after purchasing an additional 597,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,806,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,978,000 after buying an additional 561,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

