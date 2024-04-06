Wedbush Comments on Prime Medicine, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PRME)

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prime Medicine in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prime Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($1.83) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prime Medicine’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

NYSE:PRME opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $689.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.80. Prime Medicine has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prime Medicine

In other news, Director Robert Nelsen purchased 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,927,000 after purchasing an additional 103,118 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,221,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 47,788 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Further Reading

