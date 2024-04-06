Wells Fargo & Company Increases General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $322.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $291.00 to $322.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s previous close.

GD has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.08.

General Dynamics stock opened at $295.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.39 and a 200-day moving average of $254.40. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $295.45.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

