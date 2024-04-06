Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $60.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Get Etsy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

Etsy Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.11. Etsy has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $105.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $842.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.