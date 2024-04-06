Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Trading Down 1.4%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,750 ($47.08) and last traded at GBX 3,925 ($49.27). Approximately 3,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,980 ($49.96).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 4,500 ($56.49) to GBX 4,100 ($51.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.4 %

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,526.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,608.78. The firm has a market cap of £17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4,175.53 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,106.38%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.