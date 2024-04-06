William Banyai Sells 327 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider William Banyai sold 327 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $10,705.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 345,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,327,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Twist Bioscience Price Performance
TWST stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.62.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on TWST
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Twist Bioscience
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.