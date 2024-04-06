William Banyai Sells 327 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider William Banyai sold 327 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $10,705.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 345,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,327,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

TWST stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on TWST

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.