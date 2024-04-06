WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) versus Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Financial Analysis

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) and WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global X Video Games & Esports ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

82.6% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global X Video Games & Esports ETF 0 3 1 0 2.62 WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Global X Video Games & Esports ETF is more favorable than WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global X Video Games & Esports ETF N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF beats WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.