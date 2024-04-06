WNS (NYSE:WNS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.03

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.03 and last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 128924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

WNS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average is $60.88.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. On average, analysts predict that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in WNS by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 342,922 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 19.7% during the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 78,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 103.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after buying an additional 214,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WNS by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,298,000 after buying an additional 544,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 994,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,064,000 after buying an additional 122,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

