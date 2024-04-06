Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.94 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 87.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,424,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.