Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on XEL. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of XEL opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

