Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stake Boosted by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 354.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Xencor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after buying an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 65.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,478,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 586,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at $14,034,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 19.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 488,131 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,184,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,912,000 after purchasing an additional 433,354 shares during the period.

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $30.21.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 74.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 12,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $293,531.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,031,272.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 12,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $293,531.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,031,272.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,351 shares of company stock worth $2,152,417 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

