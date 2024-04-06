Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XHR. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XHR

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE XHR opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $253.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 282.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.