Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

YUM stock opened at $136.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.23.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

