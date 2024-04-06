Zacks Research Comments on Genuine Parts’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Genuine Parts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.89.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $150.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.05. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $174.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

