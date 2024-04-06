Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of The Ensign Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for The Ensign Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $980.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.13 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENSG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG stock opened at $119.72 on Thursday. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $87.14 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,380,739.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,782 shares of company stock worth $10,048,943. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,481,000 after acquiring an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,050 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth about $2,520,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

