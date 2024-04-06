Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.39.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $127.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.51. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

