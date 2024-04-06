Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stake Lifted by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 323.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 81,968.8% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Zai Lab by 15.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $854,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

ZLAB stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $40.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.11). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 125.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $65.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $31,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $93,460.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,893,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $31,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,568 shares of company stock worth $208,508. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ZLAB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

