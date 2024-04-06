Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stake Raised by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 352.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

