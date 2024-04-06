Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.11

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 922503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ZETA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Zeta Global Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.53 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 49.8% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,061 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 11.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 382,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 39,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,647,000 after acquiring an additional 370,912 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 169,165 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

