Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZVRA. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ZVRA stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $209.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.81. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.