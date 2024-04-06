Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an outperform rating to an inline rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.39.

Shares of ZBH opened at $127.34 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.63%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,474,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,451,000 after buying an additional 6,647,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $266,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,426,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,251,000 after buying an additional 1,458,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

