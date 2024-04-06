Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells $71,918.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $71,918.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,098,529.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $144,338.61.

On Friday, February 9th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $136,173.96.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

ZM stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.54. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $164,224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,916,000 after buying an additional 1,408,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after buying an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

