Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,434,000 after acquiring an additional 151,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,451,000 after acquiring an additional 40,454 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $306,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $306,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,115 shares of company stock worth $4,779,804. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of -0.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

