Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells $102,149.04 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Zuora Stock Down 0.8 %
ZUO opened at $8.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $12.12.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZUO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
