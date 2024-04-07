125,778 Shares in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,778 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of Berry as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Berry by 1,114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Berry by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 966,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 74,690 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Berry by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Berry by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Berry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Berry Price Performance

NASDAQ BRY opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Berry Co. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. Berry had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Berry’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

About Berry

(Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.