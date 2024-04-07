1,631 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Purchased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,673,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.00.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $259.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.57 and a 200-day moving average of $221.00. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $259.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

