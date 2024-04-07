176 Shares in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SXI. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Standex International by 230.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Standex International by 565.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Standex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standex International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Standex International from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Standex International Trading Up 0.3 %

SXI opened at $172.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.45 and its 200-day moving average is $153.04. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $114.15 and a 52-week high of $184.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 10.33%.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $354,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $354,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,448. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.