180 Degree Capital Corp. /Ny/ Purchases 1,417 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) insider 180 Degree Capital Corp. /Ny/ acquired 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,169.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,477.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

comScore Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $15.84 on Friday. comScore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($6.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($7.49). The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in comScore by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in comScore during the first quarter valued at $1,552,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in comScore by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 190,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in comScore by 11.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 64,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in comScore by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of comScore from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

