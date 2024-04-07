398 Shares in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 987.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 98,037 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Sinecera Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 46,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MXI opened at $89.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57. iShares Global Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.33.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

