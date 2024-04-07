4,468 Shares in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 346,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,057,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Patrick Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,370,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Patrick Industries news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $910,289.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,359,538.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Patrick Industries news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 7,462 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $910,289.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,359,538.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,509,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,873 shares of company stock worth $5,681,957 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $115.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.26 and a 200-day moving average of $94.79. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $123.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.79%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

