AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.99

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.99 and last traded at $88.92, with a volume of 140889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.66.

AAON Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $70.04.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,555,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,970.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,596 shares of company stock worth $3,613,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 57.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,321,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AAON by 46.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,385,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,751 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AAON by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,778,000 after acquiring an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AAON by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,415,000 after purchasing an additional 571,127 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

