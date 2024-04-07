Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Given New $14.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price points to a potential upside of 116.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACRV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $6.48 on Friday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $146.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,092,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 59,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

