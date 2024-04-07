AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,656,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.35% of AdaptHealth worth $78,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 52.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 38.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 330.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 205,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 158,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $573,682.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares in the company, valued at $129,262,289.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares in the company, valued at $128,314,334.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $573,682.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,826,376 shares in the company, valued at $129,262,289.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AdaptHealth Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $858.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.94 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHCO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

About AdaptHealth

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

