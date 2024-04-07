Aditya Kohli Sells 6,000 Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $86,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,404,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aditya Kohli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HilleVax alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $89,580.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164,221.00, for a total value of $985,326,000.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $105,960.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $111,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $113,700.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $90,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $89,280.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $91,920.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $132,369.38.

HilleVax Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLVX opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a current ratio of 10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. HilleVax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLVX

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLVX. Catalys Pacific LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,009,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the second quarter worth $12,037,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in HilleVax by 20.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,857,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HilleVax by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 502,197 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HilleVax by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after buying an additional 310,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.