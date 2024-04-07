Aditya Kohli Sells 6,000 Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $86,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,404,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Aditya Kohli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $89,580.00.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164,221.00, for a total value of $985,326,000.00.
- On Monday, March 18th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $105,960.00.
- On Friday, March 8th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $111,960.00.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $113,700.00.
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $90,300.00.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $89,280.00.
- On Monday, February 12th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $91,920.00.
- On Thursday, February 8th, Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $132,369.38.
Shares of NASDAQ HLVX opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a current ratio of 10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. HilleVax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $20.22.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLVX. Catalys Pacific LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,009,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the second quarter worth $12,037,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in HilleVax by 20.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,857,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HilleVax by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 502,197 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HilleVax by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after buying an additional 310,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
