Aditya Kohli Sells 6,000 Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $89,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 801,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,515.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aditya Kohli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $86,640.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164,221.00, for a total transaction of $985,326,000.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $105,960.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $111,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $113,700.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $90,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $89,280.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $91,920.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $132,369.38.

HilleVax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $721.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. HilleVax, Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $20.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of HilleVax by 80.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of HilleVax by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of HilleVax by 80.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HilleVax by 28.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

