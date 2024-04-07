Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SMIN opened at $73.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

