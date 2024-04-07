Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 119,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $34.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

