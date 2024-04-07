Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $238.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

