Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3635 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Airbus Trading Down 1.0 %

Airbus stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. Airbus has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Airbus had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $24.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 billion. Analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EADSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Airbus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

