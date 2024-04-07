Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Airgain by 28,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Airgain by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

