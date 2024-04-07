Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.38.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Stock Up 2.2 %

AGI opened at $14.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $15.08.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,349,000 after acquiring an additional 202,396 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 367.0% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 256,200 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 330,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 167,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $5,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.