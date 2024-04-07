Alan Miles Buys 13,719 Shares of Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) Stock

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Free Report) insider Alan Miles purchased 13,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.28 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of A$44,998.32 ($29,219.69).

Alan Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qube alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Alan Miles acquired 2,270 shares of Qube stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.31 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,513.70 ($4,879.03).

On Thursday, March 21st, Alan Miles bought 5,440 shares of Qube stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.26 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,734.40 ($11,515.84).

Qube Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Qube Increases Dividend

Qube Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Qube’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Qube’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics solutions for import and export supply chain in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Operating division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo; provides various logistics services, which includes road and rail transport, warehousing and distribution, container parks, and related services, as well as operates intermodal logistics hubs, including rail terminals and international freight forwarding; owns and operates automotive terminals that provides automotive, general cargo, and break-bulk facilities; operates multi-user grain storage and handling facilities; and develops and operates an import-export rail terminal, and an interstate rail terminal at the Moorebank Logistics Park.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qube and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.