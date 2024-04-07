Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.41 and last traded at $71.77. Approximately 3,518,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 18,602,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

The stock has a market cap of $181.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

