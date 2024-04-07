Alice L. Geene Sells 1,577 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.49 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 55.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 148,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 63.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Further Reading

